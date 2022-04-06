“We’re so excited to be doing this again,” Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific chapter president Mary Davies said. Davies is returning to manage the league’s 13th Home and Chef Tour, a fundraising event set to take place on Saturday.
“We had to skip a couple of years,” Davies said, referring to the tour’s pandemic hiatus, “but we hope to be an annual event again. People love having the opportunity to visit some wonderful places and get a glimpse into otherwise private locations, as well as being a great social event,” she added.
This year’s event, themed “Iconic Astoria,” will feature five historic properties within the city. Each of these homes will be paired with a local chef, who will serve tasty morsels to guests throughout the tour.
Besides offering a memorable experience, the tour also supports efforts to assist local youth. “The tour is our key fundraising event for our programs that support Clatsop County children,” Davies said. In addition to raising funds, the league treasures its experiences with local youth as well. “We’re hoping to be back in the schools in fall. It’s so much more rewarding than giving the students vouchers to purchase items. That’s what we’ve truly missed, being in the schools, meeting the teens and younger ones, having conversations with them, getting to know individuals, and shopping with them. It’s so fun to see them excited to be in stores, then walking out with their bags, seeing them so thrilled. And seeing the joy on their faces and the pride and confidence that they have when we can provide something as simple as new shoes or a prom dress. That is wonderful,” Davies said.
Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization serving children within Clatsop County. The organization dedicates itself to philanthropic programs, including Operation School Bell which provides new school clothes, Duffel Bag, which supplies local youth entering foster care with clothes and comfort items, Cinderella’s Closet, which provides items for school dances, and outreach, which offers help during emergencies. The organization also works on a literacy program distributing books, as well as on academic and cultural activity scholarships for students.
The Home and Chef Tour is a great opportunity to spread the word. “We’re so grateful to the property and home owners who have agreed to share their locations for the tour this year,” Davies said, “and, of course, to those restaurants, florists and businesses, who help make it all happen,” she added.
Locations for this year’s tour include the fascinating Wunderground, a two bedroom converted property ensconced in Astoria’s Underground, which will be paired with Fulio’s restaurant. Also on the tour is the recently revived Rosebriar Mansion. Built in 1902 as the family residence of banker Frank Patton, the home has experienced many reinventions. It was converted into a convent in the 1950s, resurrected as a hotel in the 1990s, then opened as a rehabilitation center for women in 2009. Now, lovingly restored, the home will be paired with Bridgewater Bistro.
Other homes featured include a 1925 beauty on the bluff overlooking the Columbia River, paired with tasty treats from Fort George Brewery, alongside a midcentury home on Irving Avenue which will be paired with delights from Nisa’s Thai Kitchen. Also included is a special tour of the Liberty Theatre, accompanied by delicious offerings from Blue Scorcher Bakery and Mo’s Restaurant.
