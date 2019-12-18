Regardless of the time of year, the hidden gems of the Pacific Northwest are always beautiful. But as the temperatures drop and the fog takes over, the rainy winter season can make it hard to get out from under the fuzzy blanket and enjoy the outdoors as we would during the warmer months.
Invest in waterproof
While it might not be the right season for Chacos, Tevas or Birkenstocks, it is definitely the season of warm boots, flannel layers and most importantly, rain jackets.
With our trusty weatherproof wardrobe — the kind that rustles like tarps anytime we move a muscle — Pacific Northwesterners can brave almost any kind of weather.
Because in the place where the rain pours and the umbrellas have been socially outlawed, that waterproof jacket will get you through any type of weather, rain, shine, wind or snow.
Protect your extremities
Heat escapes quickly through your feet, hands and head, so the more you protect those specific body parts, the warmer your entire body will be. A thick beanie can make a huge difference when those cold temperatures take over.
If the plan is to get outside in true local fashion, it has to be in big boots and long wool socks, which will keep your feet dry and happy as they trek through miles of mud and rain.
As for your fingers, a fun way to stay warm and toasty is to carry a hot cup of coffee or steaming hot chocolate with you on your endeavors.
But while that may be the most delicious option, a more practical way to actually keep your hands warm is to buy hand warmers in bulk. The tiny, seemingly magical packages will keep your hands warm for hours, whether you’re on the beach in the grueling winds or exploring the depths of Cape Disappointment State Park on bike.
When freezing temperatures hit, however, the best thing to do is invest in gloves, or better yet, mittens. Waterproof, insulated gloves will keep your fingers warm and dry during all your winter activities, and mittens go a step further by trapping and utilizing your own body heat to keep your hands protected from the cold.
Layer up
Layers are an outdoor enthusiast’s best friend, especially in an area where the weather can go from sunny to stormy in the time it takes you to find the trailhead.
Flannels are a must. Not only are they fashionable and appropriate for craft beer or coffee outings alike, they’re also great for hikes and adventures in the woods. Layer a flannel under your rain jacket, and tie it around your waist when the sun or the miles start warming you up. They’re light weight, cozy and a key element in your northwestern wardrobe.
If you’re really trying to take on the cold, a clean base layer will elevate your game. Before you put on anything else, jump into a pair of wool leggings and a polyester long-sleeve to keep you warm and dry.
Stay hydrated
No matter if you’re going on a quick stroll through the park or heading out for a day on the mountain, do not leave the house without water. Carry your water bottle with you wherever you go. Staying hydrated in the rainy season is just as — if not more — important than it is in the summer months.
Insulated, reusable water bottles are a great, sustainable option that allow you to carry cold water without cooling your fingers. Bring along another bottle or thermos of hot tea and leave it in the car during your outing — you’ll thank yourself as you peel off your wet layers and sip the warm beverage as a reward for your chilly adventure.
This is just the beginning of countless local tips for getting outside during the coastal cold season, but none of it will happen if you don’t get out from under your blanket.
