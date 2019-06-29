CANNON BEACH – Tickets for the annual Cottage Tour Sept. 13-15 are now on sale. The Cottage Tour is a weekend-long series of events including live music, wine tasting, tea tasting and tours of vintage homes. Tickets can be purchased at cbhistory.org or by calling 503-436-9301. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.
Tickets are $20 for a jazz concert featuring Dmitri Matheny on Friday, Sept. 13.
At noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, The Oregonian’s Janet Eastman will present a lecture at Tolovana Hall on how homes and cottages on the coast have changed over the years. The lunch is catered by Dough Dough Bakery. Tickets to the lunch and lecture are $30.
Tours of the homes takes place in the presidential streets of Cannon Beach from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be wine from Cannon Beach Wine Shack, live music and tea from Beach House Teas at the featured homes.
Julie Amici gives a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Cannon Beach Museum and History Center. Tickets to the concert and tour are $40.
An English garden style tea and lecture caps off the weekend at Tolovana Hall on Sunday, Sept. 15. English style tea from Beach House Teas will be served with real tea cups and saucers. Master Gardener Jennifer Bell will give a presentation on how to plant indigenous plants. There lunch is catered by Dough Dough Bakery. Tickets are $25.
These events do sell out. For more information, contact the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum at 503-436-9301, email info@cbhistory.org or visit cbhistory.org
