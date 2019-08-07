ASTORIA – Relive history with a presentation on “The Life and Times of Pomp: Jean Baptiste Charbonneau,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. The presentation is in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and is free.
As an infant, Jean Baptiste Charbonneau accompanied the Corps of Discovery to the Pacific. He grew to be a fur trade legend. After traveling in Europe, he was involved with the Santa Fe Trail, the Mexican War and the California Gold Rush.
Garry Bush will share the epic story of Sacagawea and Toussaint Charbonneau’s well-traveled son, “Pomp.” Bush is a retired high school teacher from Lewiston, Idaho, who has been giving presentations about both Jean Baptiste Charbonneau and Toussaint Charbonneau for many years.
This presentation is part of the “In Their Footsteps” speaker series.
Upcoming talks include “John Colter’s Impact on American History,” presented by Christopher Hodges on Sunday, Sept. 15; “Ever Wild, A Lifetime on Mount Adams,” by Darryl Lloyd on Sunday, Oct. 20; “Courageous Tales of the Corps of Discovery,” by Ian Sampson on Sunday, Nov. 17 and “Historic Winter Transportation,” by Richard Brenne on Sunday, Dec. 15.
For more information, call 503-861-2471 or visit nps.gov/lewi or check out Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
