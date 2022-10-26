My fascination with the Astoria area’s history, culture, folklore and reported hauntings extends beyond the Graveyard of the Pacific, which I talked about in my last article. As in the Graveyard, in which over 2,000 ships and countless lives were lost, there were many shipwrecks during the 19th and early 20th centuries farther inland on the Columbia and its tributaries.
It is said that the restless spirits of these victims of calamity along with boaters, settlers, adventurers, soldiers and others haunt the river and adjoining region.
Steamboats wrecked, sometimes colliding with other boats, rocks, logs, fires, boiler explosions, hull punctures and high winds. Examples include the Gazelle, a steamboat which exploded on the Columbia in 1854 – at least 20 people were killed instantly, four people later died and a number were injured.
The Telephone, one of the fastest ships on the lower Columbia, burned near Astoria in November 1887, with 140 passengers and 32 crew on board. Fire crews arrived on the scene and saved the vessel, allowing it to be rebuilt and placed back into service.
In July 1915, most of the Columbia and Okanogan Steamboat Co.’s ships were moored together at a riverbank barge. The Chelan, Columbia, North Star and Okanogan were engulfed in flames sometime after 11 p.m., with all destroyed. Arson was suspected, but no responsible party was ever found.
The fire, together with the company’s ship Enterprise later sinking, resulted in the Columbia and Okanogan going out of business. These and other disasters – although fewer than those in the Graveyard of the Pacific – had significant impact on the region’s reported paranormal environment.
Fort Nez Perce was established in 1818 to trade with local Indigenous people, later renamed Fort Walla Walla and established as a U.S. Army outpost in 1856. Physician Marcus Whitman offered his services to the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions and visited the Oregon Territory, where he found the Flathead, Nez Perce and other tribes to be friendly.
Whitman later returned to the West in September 1836 with his new wife, Narcissa, establishing the Whitman Mission, which aimed to convert the Walla Walla Indigenous population to Christianity. Soon, sensing growing dissatisfaction, Whitman decided to relocate his family. However, before he was able to do so, a measles epidemic broke out.
Whitman cared for the suffering, and while many of the white children recovered, many Indigenous people, lacking immunity, did not. Tribes suspected Whitman of practicing sorcery to make way for more white settlers.
On November 29, 1847, they attacked, killing 14, including the Whitmans. Termed the Whitman Massacre, this event called the nation’s attention to the conflict faced by settlers in the West.
This event contributed to early passage of a bill to organize the Oregon Territory in 1848. It also led directly to the Cayuse War, an armed conflict between the U.S. government, white settlers and Indigenous people. This war did not end until 1850, after which the Cayuse tribe handed over five members who were subsequently hung for the Whitman murders.
The Whitman Massacre and the Cayuse War are said to have scarred the land and environment, resulting in increased paranormal activity. Visitors to Cayuse War sites have reported hearing pounding horse hooves, as if the animals are being ridden by ghostly soldiers.
In addition to reported hauntings, the Northwest is rich in stories of cryptids or folkloric creatures. The best known of these is Bigfoot, a large ape-like creature first spotted by settlers in 1865.
Countless books, movies and other media have told the story of these creatures, possibly based in Indigenous oral history and Scandinavian folk tales. Most stories say the creatures are benign and even friendly, while others describe them as dangerous.
In addition to Bigfoot, other strange creatures are said to lurk both on land and at sea, inhabiting the area. These cryptids include sea serpents, the best known of these has been nicknamed “Colossal Claude.”
The first non-Native report of this creature occurred in 1934, and it has been seen dozens of times in the Columbia and other nearby waters since. The descriptions are “Loch Ness Monster-like,” about 40 feet long with an 8-foot-long neck and a horse or camel-like head.
It’s important to point out that although cryptids are said to be imaginary, several have been found to be real. The gorilla, kangaroo, manatee and giant squid were all once thought to be imaginary cryptids.
For references and further reading about these and other haunted tales, read “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific” and “Spirits Along the Columbia River,” available online and in area bookstores, museums and retailers.
