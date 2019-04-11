ASTORIA — The Harbor — Clatsop County’s advocacy resource for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking — has awareness-raising events planned for April, National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
• Art Walk Vigil, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the lot next to the American Legion on Duane Street. This even features an ongoing slide show of statistics and art by and for survivors of sexual assault. Make your own art and post it on our board, light an (LED) candle and take a moment to honor survivors of sexual assault, and commit to making Clatsop County and the world a safer place.
• Safer Bars Training, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St. The Harbor is partnering with NOTOKPDX to present Safer Bars, a bystander intervention workshop that focuses on the role alcohol consumption can play in instances of sexual violence, with an emphasis on how to identify predatory behavior and how to safely intervene.
• Let’s Talk About Sex, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Labor Temple Bar. A fun, quirky, informative panel discussion with local sexperts, local drag celebrity Ginger Vitus as MC, anonymous questions and a raffle. Tickets are $10 and support The Harbor. Advance tickets are available at The Harbor Advocacy Center, 801 Commercial St. or by calling 503-325-3426.
