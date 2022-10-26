The coast, beyond the grave

A handful of events set for Astoria and Warrenton will tell haunting stories of the North Coast, from the lives of early Astorians to the spirits rumored to linger underground.
Folk tales will reign at one Astoria Ghost Tour, which will offer several guided walks through the basement of Gulley’s Butcher Shop over the Halloween weekend.
There will be a haunted house-style ghost tour and two versions of a paranormal investigation – a daytime tour aimed at families and an after-hours, late-night intensive for adults.
Diana Gulley, who co-owns the butcher shop with a haunted basement, is working to combine local haunted and scary activities under the umbrella of a new project, Astoria Haunted.
“We have all this haunted stuff and lots of paranormal things going on in Astoria,” Gulley said. “So this business will invite other businesses that are unique or have a spooky, paranormal act to them and we’re going to promote them for people who come to town seeking paranormal activity.”
October’s final Sunday will also mark the return of Talking Tombstones, a living history event which takes place each year at a different local cemetery. Clatsop County Historical Society and Astoria Granite Works have partnered to present the 17th edition of the event, in which former citizens will tell their stories above their own graves to any and all brave enough to visit.
Dubbed Ashes to Ashes, the all-weather event will take place this year from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Plan on arriving by 3 p.m. to catch stories of the deceased before night begins to fall. The event is free but donations are welcome. “We want to make history accessible any way we can,” said Historical Society’s executive director, McAndrew Burns.
For those looking to indoor thrills, the Liberty Theatre will pack Halloween weekend with spooky events. On Friday, a Creature Double Feature will screen vampire horror classics “The Lost Boys” and “An American Werewolf In London.” Attend in costume and enjoy a live pre-show with local band Idanha.
On Saturday, a paranormal tour of the theater will highlight the ghost-hunting season. Experts from Ghostoria, with sporting specialty “spirits-detecting” equipment, will guide daring visitors through the building to seek out resident ghosts.
Should the ghost of Albert Einstein decide to visit our fair city this Halloween, he might quip on his quantum entanglement verdict and call Halloween in Astoria, “spooky action up at a proximity.”
