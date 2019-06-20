ASTORIA – The 16th Annual Stone Soup Bowl benefit for The Harbor is at 5 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Loft in the Red Building.
The Red Building is located at 21 Basin St.
Tickets are $50 and are available at harbornw.org/soupbowl
Handmade bowls come from Richard Rowland, his students and volunteers at Astoria’s Anagama Kiln and Clatsop Community College.
Soup is available from a variety of Astoria’s restaurants.
There will be a silent auction, paddle raise and bag raffle. Beer, wine and a signature cocktail are also available.
Sponsorships are still available for this signature Clatsop County event.
Call 503-325-3426 or email felicity@harbornw.org to receive a sponsorship packet and learn about the benefits of sponsoring Soup Bowl, including recognition in a variety of publicity materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.