ASTORIA– The Brownsmead Grange presents the 4th annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at 42280 Fish Lane. Tickets are $25 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Tickets must be purchased online at brownsmeadgrange.ticketspice.com/crawfish2019 prior to July 31.
The event features music and a family-style dinner of various seafood and vegetables, as well as sweet or spicy crawfish caught locally. Beer and wine is available.
All proceeds go to the Brownsmead Grange for repair and maintenance of the community hall.
For more information contact visit facebook.com/brownsmeadgrange, call 503-458-5229 or email brownsmeadgrange@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.