ASTORIA — The North Coast Watershed Association Coastal Council will host a talk on Monday at 5 p.m. titled “Fire in Clatsop County’s coastal landscape: planning, adaptation, and mitigation.”
To view the talk, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86865631629
The talk will be led by Aaron Groth, Oregon State University Forestry & Natural Resources Extension fire program’s regional fire specialist for the coast.
This talk will cover coastal fire history; threats posed by fire to communities, infrastructure, and resources; and steps you can take to prepare for wildfire.
