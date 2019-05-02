ASTORIA — The Angora Hiking Club’s first May hike will be 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens in Woodland, Washington.
This National Historic Site is a botanical garden specializing in lilacs. There is a $3 entrance fee. From there hikers will drive to Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge, operated by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Clark County, Washington. They have 5,000 acres of marshes, grasslands and woodlands.
This hike will be lead by Arline LaMear. Call her at 503 338-6883 by Friday, May 3, if you plan to participate.
Participants will meet at the parking lot on Marine Drive between Second and Third streets, just west of Burger King in Astoria. Carpooling will be arranged.
Visitors are welcome. Dues are $10 a year. Dogs are not allowed on our hikes.
Find more information about the club at angorahikingclub.org.
