CANNON BEACH — The Angora Hiking Club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the parking lot on Marine Drive in Astoria between Second and Third streets. Car pooling will be arranged to visit Cannon Beach.
The Cannon Beach Nature Trail hike will begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. at 207 N. Spruce St. There are restrooms and a free parking lot near the Chamber of Commerce.
The walk will head into the Presidential streets (Taft, Washington, Adams, etc.). Participants will be able to look at the many unique cottages. The trail continues into the forest reserve and onto the beach to enjoy Haystack Rock. The hike will last about two hours.
You need not be a club member to participate. No dogs are allowed on hikes, however.
If you plan to join the walk, call Helen Feldmeier, 503-739-0938 or 503-436-9744 by Tuesday, April 16, to RSVP.
