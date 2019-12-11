ASTORIA — Support your local furry friends during this holiday season at the Clatsop Animal Assistance’s annual holiday party and fundraiser. The event will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St.
Clatsop County Animal Shelter need vittles, vets and vaccinations year-round, and the assistance supports the shelter by providing the funds for all necessary vet visits, making the shelter animals healthy, happy and adoptable.
Support this mission at the fundraiser, which will feature pictures with Santa, a bake sale with festive cookies and gourmet candy baskets and a silent auction, during which you can bid on weekend getaways, fine dining experiences, adventure sessions and more. The chance to win a day with a bar pilot will also be available during the raffle, all while supporting the animal shelter.
