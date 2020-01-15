ASTORIA — The North Coast food producers and area food purchasers come together on Tuesday for the annual Local Food Buyer Seller Meet-Up event sponsored by North Coast Food Web.
The event happens from 10 a.m. to noon at the North Coast Food Web’s kitchen, 577 18th St.
Each winter, as farmers are planning the year’s crops, the organization invites both local food buyers and sellers to discuss new opportunities for featuring locally produced foods in North Coast establishments.
Previously known as “Farmer Chef Connection,” this year’s event expands to local food buyers beyond restaurant chefs.
This event is free and open to all North Coast producers and purchasers. Brunch will be provided.
RSVP at northcoastfoodweb.org.
