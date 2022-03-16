Standing atop the Astoria Column, time stands still. The column creates a sense of peace even while the rest of the world keeps moving.
Eye catching views of the Columbia River, Youngs Bay and downtown Astoria are all visible from the column. The view is mesmerizing, both day and night.
This year, readers chose the Astoria Column as the winner of three Readers’ Choice Awards: Best Place to Watch the Sunrise, Best Place to Watch the Sunset and Best Tourist Attraction. As a beloved spot for locals and visitors for nearly a century, it’s no surprise to see the column is a favorite of Coast Weekend readers.
The Astoria Column’s life dates back to 1898, when city leaders dreamed of building an electric tower, similar to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Though these leaders had big dreams, the column didn’t come to fruition until 1911 when Astoria celebrated its centennial. That year, the Astoria Centennial Committee installed an electric sign commemorating the centennial on Coxcomb Hill, where the column would later be built.
Fundraising for a tower began to kickstart with help from donors, including John Jacob Astor, for whom Astoria was named. Fourteen years passed with few changes and ultimately no tower. In 1925, Ralph Budd, president of the Great Northern Railway, brought forward a new idea. Budd wanted to create a large flagpole in place of the tower. If erected, this would be the “crowning monument” for a series of 12 historical markers between Astoria and Minnesota. These markers would recognize settlers’ westward migration.
Soon, the flagpole concept was scrapped. After a conversation with Electus Litchfield, a New York architect, Budd decided to instead build a column featuring historic images of the North Coast. Budd and Litchfield worked with Vincent Astor to fund the project.
Italian artist Attilio Pusterla was hired to create the column’s 525 foot mural. Known for using a technique called sgraffito, he would paint a surface, cover it with another, then scratch the top layer to create an image revealed in the lower layer. Pusterla was the first person to create a mural using this technique.
The artist began work in June 1926, just weeks before the column was supposed to be revealed during a dedication day ceremony. Pusterla eventually finished the column’s artwork more than three months later on October. About 8,000 people came to celebrate the column’s reveal in July, even though Pusterla had yet to complete the mural project.
Since 1926, the site has undergone a handful of renovations. At present, the column is cared for by the Friends of the Astoria Column, a volunteer group which began in the 1980s.
Each night after the sun sets, the column is illuminated with colorful lights, thanks to the group. It’s a beautiful place to catch some light, from the rising sun to the twinkling lights after dark.
The Astoria Column is open year-round, weather permitting, except on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Visitors who drive up Coxcomb Hill must purchase a $5 parking pass, which is valid for the rest of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.