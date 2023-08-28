At Fort Stevens State Park, the Summer’s End Festival will again round out the warmer months with live music, an array of food and drink options and several family-friendly activities, including the chance to learn about the park’s history.
“We’ve changed quite a bit this year,” said Samantha Hollo, a ranger and festival committee member at Fort Stevens State Park. In its first year, the festival raised roughly $45,000 but was relatively small as organizers got a feel for what they wanted the event to be.
Returning for a second year on Labor Day weekend, the festival has added several more vendors and expanded its food and drink options, according to Hollo.
Barbecue from Ribs by Rob, hamburgers and hot dogs from the Fort Stevens Veterans of Foreign Wars and a salmon chowder cart will be at the festival. Nine local breweries will offer ales, seltzers and ciders, too.
Festival organizers also plan to debut the Summer’s End Pale Ale, brewed with Fort George Brewery.
Twelve bands are on the festival’s lineup this year — one band, the Teccas, hail from Montana, while other performers are from Oregon and Washington. Nick Cain, Adams & Costello and the Wil Kinky Trio will all have sets at Summer’s End, along with several other musicians.
The festival serves as the primary fundraiser for upkeep and repairs on historic buildings in the park. Last year, money raised was funneled into restoring the fort’s guardhouse.
“Restorations to historic buildings cost a lot of money,” Hollo said. “They have to be historically accurate. They have to be the right wood, the right metal, practically original as you can get it.”
This year, rangers are turning their focus to Battery Smur, a concrete battery facing the Columbia River. It was built in 1900 to protect underwater mine work in the river. Hollo explained the fort plans to install new interpretive panels, as the current ones are worn down and hard for guests to read.
“We definitely want to work on interpretive panels,” Hollo said. “So people understand and see what the battery did and how it was used when it was active.”
A disc golf tournament, 5K run and karaoke sessions between each band set are also on the schedule.
The run, new this year, is scheduled for Saturday morning. Its route winds through the historic area of Fort Stevens, which rangers hope gets more eyes on the fort’s historical buildings.
“We’re really trying to bring in more people so they see the history that’s right next door,” Hollo said.
The park’s historic structures give festival organizers an exciting venue to work with. Battery Pratt will serve as the event’s main stage, but there’s a possibility as the festival grows to move performers on top of the battery for more space.
“We definitely have plans to keep it as local to the park as we can,” Hollo said, adding her team wants to maintain the event’s community, history-focused feel.
Hollo noted the festival is also selling more in-person tickets throughout town to avoid online fees incurred in last year’s sales. Find tickets on-site at Sisu Brewing Co. in Seaside, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Lock and Key and at the Fort Stevens ranger station.
