ASTORIA — High school students in Clatsop Community College’s Upward Bound Summer Academy will present group-projects at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Patriot Hall, 1651 Lexington Ave. Students will give a live performance at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
The students will present projects on a local digital scavenger hunt, ecology, solar energy and improv.
Students from Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside high schools have worked together throughout the past six weeks to create projects focused on local history and technology, ecology, improv acting and alternative energy.
The summer academy is part of a TRiO pre-college program funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The program provides advising, tutoring, mentoring, cultural enrichment and
academic instruction to promote success in higher education.
For more information, contact TRiO director Jon Graves at jgraves@clatsopcc.edu or at 503-325-2898.
