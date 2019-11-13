ASTORIA – The Tools for Sustainability Lecture Series, kicks off at 7 p.m Thursday, Nov. 21 at Clatsop Community College, Columbia Hall Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave.
The speaker series will focus on giving people tools to make effective choices beneficial to the environment and pocketbook, to mitigate climate change. Thursday's presentation will feature Sunbridge Solar.
Sunbridge Solar, based in Vancouver, Wash., has provided solar installation services for over nine years to Washington and Oregon residents. Justin Turet and Jim Steiner will present information on solar and answer questions for home and business owners.
The series will occur monthly at the college through April and cover various aspects of sustainable energy, net zero housing remodeling, Energy Savings, Electric Vehicles and more.
For more information, contact matmcd202@gmail.com or 503.791.3561.
