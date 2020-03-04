ASTORIA — Special Olympics Clatsop County is recruiting teams for a basketball jamboree fundraiser.
The jamboree will be held at 1 p.m. on March 14 in Astoria High School, 1001 W Marine Drive. Anyone can participate for free. Donations will go to Special Olympics Clatsop County.
Teams will play alongside Special Olympics athletes. The Astoria Clowns will participate as both players and game referees.
Games will last 15 minutes. Each game will be five-on-five and take up half a court. Players will be allowed to sub in and out.
Concessions and bake sales will be available during the event, with all funds going to Special Olympics Clatsop County.
To register, contact Peggy Holyoak at soor.clatsop.fundraising@gmail.com. Team names are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.