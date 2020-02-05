MANZANITA — The Nehalem Valley Historical Society will present “Black in Oregon 1840-1870” at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The presentation will be part of the society’s monthly speakers series, which is held at the Historic Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Admission is $5 per person.
“Black in Oregon 1840-1870” is an award-winning exhibit created by the Oregon State Archives. The project illuminates the courage and resilience of black pioneers who immigrated to Oregon between 1840 and 1870.
The event’s speaker will be Layne Sawyer, reference manager for the Oregon State Archives.
The society maintains archives and exhibits featuring lower Nehalem Valley history. Learn more at nehalemvalleyhistory.org.
