ASTORIA — The Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will host a presentation on the history of powder horns on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The presentation is at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center, 92345 Fort Clatsop Road. The event’s presenter is Scott Morrison.
In 2007, Morrison took a class on making a French and Indian War period powder horn. Since then, he has studied the various periods and geographic styles of powder horns, focusing on their architecture. He also collects powder horns.
Morrison is a journeyman in the Honourable Company of Horners, which educates people on horn making. He is working toward becoming a master horner.
The presentation will be part of the park’s monthly “In Their Footsteps” series.
