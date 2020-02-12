ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College will soon host a presentation on sustainability.
The talk will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the college’s Columbia Hall, room 219.
The presentation will feature Joe Wachunas, who works for Solar Oregon, an organization that educates about and advocates for clean energy. Wachunas also works for the organization Forth, which provides tools for people interested in electric, shared and smart vehicles.
Wachunas will discuss electric power and ways to decrease carbon use. He’ll also talk about how he lives in a nearly “net zero home” and uses electric energy.
The presentation is part of the college’s monthly speaker series which focuses on sustainable energy.
