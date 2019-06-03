ILWACO — Take in the spectacular scenery and sounds at the 14th annual Waikiki Beach Concert Series at Cape Disappointment State Park kicking off at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with blues and jazz artists Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons.
The free concerts are on Saturdays through Aug. 24 on the lawn at Cape Disappointment’s Waikiki Beach, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco, Wash. The concert venue is located along Jetty Road near the south end of the park. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating, blankets and insect repellent.
The summer lineup includes Japanese taiko (drumming) and folk dance from Unit Souzou on June 22; Celtic music from Beltaine on July 13; local band Brownsmead Flats on July 27; guitar, violin and foot drums from The Winterlings on Aug. 10 and jazz and world music from the Unexpected Brass Band on Aug. 24.
The free concerts are co-sponsored by the Folk & Traditional Arts Program and the Friends of the Columbia River Gateway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.