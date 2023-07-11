Small-scale sailing at the Columbia River Maritime Museum

Eli Schenk grew up working on charter boats, and has crossed the Columbia River Bar countless times on trips from Ilwaco.
Now he’s at the controls again, but this time they’re remote, and the boat is an 18-inch model sailing vessel made from fiberglass and wood.
Schenk serves as a field educator for the Columbia River Maritime Museum. “A lot of people don’t get the experience of being on the water,” he said, noting that even a tiny reproduction can bring the curious one step closer to the real thing.
The museum’s Warnock Commons and Model Boat Pond, where Schenk pilots his boat, is just the place for those looking to wade in without being submerged by cost and complexity.
A few levers control the mast, another the rudder. Loosen the sail to glide with the wind, tighten it up to zigzag. It’s easier said than done, though Schenk insists that similar principles apply at any scale.
“Most people don’t get it right away, but it’s a really fun little thing once you get it down,” Schenk said.
On one Saturday, the wind was light and Schenk’s boat was stranded, for a moment. “Now you know what it feels like to be on a sailboat and to not actually be able to go anywhere,” he said with a smile.
Connecting the dots, from artifacts and miniature models to real-world maritime culture, is part of the museum’s track.
The pond, built at the site of a former auto body shop, was completed in 2020. Bit by bit, folks are catching on that this is more than just a pretty water feature.
As a field educator, Schenk is motivated whenever he sees students and strangers leave the pond, or the museum, knowing more about maritime life and culture than they did when they came in.
“A lot of it is helping young people understand that these jobs are vital to the community they are growing up in,” Schenk said.
That interpretive work is part of an ambitious set of the museum’s goals, aiming to reach a broader community base through education programs.
Bruce Jones, executive director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum, has been aboard for six years. But it’s his 30 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard that has given him an astute ability to see the many tributaries of maritime industry that interact with Astoria.
The pond shimmers at the east end of the museum campus, adjacent to Astoria’s historic train depot, now the museum’s Barbey Maritime Center, an education hub that houses its Mini Boat Program.
That program is a partnership between the museum and local schools that helps students build and launch small, GPS-linked boats across the ocean, then track them in real time.
Students help with the construction and GPS fittings, map out their ideal route and, with some help, choose a launch strategy. They then keep tabs on their boat as it traverses thousands of miles of open ocean — learning about sailing conditions, currents and even international relations.
One boat launched two years ago recently came ashore in Oceania on the island of Kiribati. Locals there contacted the Columbia River Maritime Museum, and despite a formidable language barrier, the vessel was soon back in the water, much to the delight of local students.
These miniature projects, Jones said, can reveal a sense of real-world maritime maneuvering. “You can absolutely learn the science behind sailing on an 18-inch model just as well as you can on a full-sized sailboat,” he said.
Air pressure on the sail, the resistance of the water, sail angle, steering and basic technology are all lessons that translate. “Hopefully it inspires people to go out on real boats later, especially for kids,” Jones said.
The Astoria Yacht Club also regularly shows up to zip around in tiny Regatta-style races.
A week after Schenk’s boat was dead in the water, Allison Mattila-Gascoigne was battling back a half-dozen boats, weaving a tight course. A seasoned sailboat operator, she was a reluctant convert to the models, until she picked up the controls.
“I’d never actually sailed one. I just did support and made fun of them,” Mattila-Gascoigne said.
Now she’s the one having fun. The museum hopes to expand hours boats are available for use, and in the coming year, events and educational opportunities will continue to grow as the museum has recently hired Olive Delsol, a boat educator.
Delsol thinks the model boat pond is “a great, low-stakes way to get into sailing” that can bring shape to a complex activity. “That’s the beauty of this,” she said. “You can put the nautical terms to an actual thing.”
That fits with the mission of Jones and the museum’s leadership. “We don’t want the museum just to be a place of history and old artifacts,” Jones said. “We want it to be living, and breathing, maritime heritage.”
