SKAMOKAWA, Wash. — The 35th annual Great White Tail Run starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18. This event, sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, features a 10K, 5K and 2-mile course through the Julia Butler Hansen National Refuge in Skamokawa.
Recognition is given for overall female and male winners in each event. Ribbons will go to the top three finishers in each age division.
Registration and pre-run registration packet pickup begins at 8:30 a.m. at Skamakowa Vista Park. Fees: Pre-run $10 without shirt, $20 with shirt. Run day $12 without shirt, $25 with shirt. Add $1 if you are bringing your dog and want to compete for an award in this division. Family or youth group discount: First two entries of immediate family/group regular price, each additional entry is $3 off regular price. Mail in entries must be received by May 17.
Official Dog Rules: Socialized dogs only. Dogs should be at least 6 months old with current vaccinations. Dogs must be on leash at all times and stay on designated course. Female dogs in season are not permitted.
Proceeds will be used to benefit the Wahkiakum 4-H program.
Registration forms can be found at http://bit.ly/2VolR9P
For more information call 360-465-2275, 360-795-3278 or email carol.ervest@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.