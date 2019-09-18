ASTORIA – September’s Repair Cafe takes place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 1010 Duane St.
Enthusiastic volunteers do their best to repair, sew, sharpen and give expert advice on pretty much anything that is broken, torn, dull or in need of repair. Repair Cafe volunteers work on toys, clothing, scissors, knives, household appliances, garden tools and sometimes things that need to be glued (no gas engines).
Since the beginning of 2019, over 1,100 pounds have been diverted from the local landfill because of those who bring in items and the efforts of the Repair Cafe volunteers.
If you have any questions about an item to bring to Repair Cafe, call Daryl Welch at 503-307-0834 or email darylwelch@mac.com
Future Repair Café events will be held on Wednesday Oct 23, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.