CLATSKANIE – The Clatskanie Cultural Center will host an indie film festival Saturday, Aug. 17, with two programs at 1 and 3 p.m.
The event will showcase 26 short films produced by indie filmmakers from across the U.S. including several from Oregon. Films are different in each program and both shows are free to attend.
Genres include comedy, horror, drama, documentaries and animation. The films for the program were selected by a panel of five judges who graded each film on its technical quality, acting, script development and entertainment value.
The festival received nearly 100 entries and films with the highest judging scores are being shown.
Awards in various categories will be presented after each block of films.
The festival is organized by filmmakers Ray and Migdalia Etheridge.
Many of the films contain “adult” language or subject matter and are not recommended for children.
For more information, visit etheridgeproductions.com
