LONG BEACH, Wash. — See competitive artistic creations made entirely from sand July 24-27 at the 35th annual Sandsations competition and join in the fun. Activities take place at the Bolstad Beach Approach in Long Beach. Register at sandsationslongbeach.com/registration or go to the Sandsations trailer at the Bolstad Beach Approach from 3-6 p.m. on Friday or 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Plots are 30′ x 30′ for master and intermediate participants. All other plots are 20′ x 20′. Only sand, water, shells and other natural beach materials found on the beach can be used. Forms & tools are ok for the construction process but cannot support the final structure. Sand cannot be added or removed however extra water to wet sand is allowed.
Watch master sculptors work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday on solo sculptures and learn some of their sculpting secrets. Their completed sculptures will be on view at the Bolstad Beach Approach, Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau and North Beach Tavern.
Catch a sand sculpting lesson on the Bolstad Beach Approach from 4-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, watch master and intermediate sculptors compete for the best sand sculpture. At 1 p.m., novice and family competitors will begin sculpting their creations. There will be live music from 4-6 p.m.
The judge’s criteria will look at the sculptures difficulty, teamwork, suitability to sand, effort, design creativity and overall appearance. The winning sculptors will be announced at 6 p.m.
Prizes for the masters competition are $900 1st place, $800 2nd place and $700 3rd place. Intermediate prizes are $300 1st place, $200 second place and $100 third place.
For more information, visit sandsationslongbeach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.