ASTORIA — For Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month month, the Astoria Library will screen the film “Never Give Up! Minoru Yasui and the Fight for Justice,” 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4.
The 55-minute documentary tells the story of Minoru (Min) Yasui, who was born in Hood River in 1916 and became the first Japanese-American attorney in Oregon. During World War II, he initiated a legal test case by deliberately violating military orders that led to the incarceration of more than 110,000 people of Japanese ancestry in U.S. concentration camps.
Yasui spent nine months in solitary confinement awaiting his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled against him. The film — produced and co-directed by Yasui’s daughter, Holly — depicts the family’s wartime experiences in the detention centers and the Tule Lake and Minidoka concentration camps.
After the screening, Kurt Ikeda, the educational manager for the Oregon Nikkei Endowment, will lead a Q-and-A. Ikeda worked with Holly Yasui to create a curriculum for “Never Give Up!”
Discussion topics may include immigration, discrimination based on race and national origin, racial and religious profiling, wartime hysteria and national security.
The library is at 450 10th St. For information about programs and services, contact 503-325-7323 or visit astorialibrary.org.
