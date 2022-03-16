For Nansen Malin, operating a full service floral studio offers a deep sense of purpose. “Every single day, I have a deep heartfelt connection and confirmation that I am doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Malin said.
Nansen Florals is based in Malin’s home workshop and greenhouse, located one block away from Pacific Avenue in Seaview, Washington.
It was voted the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Florist.
The studio has seen an increase in orders over the past year, and some changes have been made to the workshop to handle the increase in volume.
Malin’s husband joins in to help with deliveries on peak busy days, yet she tries to schedule time for deliveries because it’s her favorite task. “One of the best parts of the job is seeing the look on the face of the person receiving their flowers,” Malin said.
Malin also cherishes seeing bridal clients’ reactions to her work. She remembers one of the best compliments she received from a bride last year. “She exclaimed that my art made the entire wedding and that she walked into the wedding space and felt heard,” Malin said.
Malin urges potential clients to have confidence in her ability to create that feeling and look they want. “Trust me to use your color palette and inspiration photos to create spectacular florals for your wedding. I believe we need to stay on budget, but you can still have that Instagrammable wedding of your dreams if you let me use what is in season, foraged and unexpected,” she said.
Nansen Florals also provides sympathy arrangements for funerals and memorials each year. The turnaround time for a memorial arrangement can be challenging due the short length of time to gather requested foliage, create the arrangement and deliver, but Malin still finds it very rewarding. “Flowers bring up strong emotions,” Malin said. Even with rush jobs, Malin prioritizes environmentally responsible creations. “I am known for my work with biodegradable floral wreaths that can be tossed into the ocean during an ash spreading ceremony,” she said.
The Seaview florist is grateful to everyone who voted in Coast Weekend’s Readers’ Choice Awards and for the clients who have supported her small, local business.
Malin added that the biggest threats to the business are third party sellers, also known as order gatherers, who appear local but are not located in the area. “They take your order and call around to find a florist to fill the order, paying just a small portion of what they charged the purchaser,” Malin said, but many florists are now catching on and refusing to fill these orders.
By purchasing florals from Nansen, customers also support the “Fairy Flower Fund,” a passion project of Malin’s that helps to recognize community members. “I gift flowers to deserving locals who have done something extraordinary for their community, are going through chemo or other health challenges, or simply need uplifting. I make sure no flower goes to waste,” Malin said.
