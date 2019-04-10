ASTORIA — The American Association of University Women Astoria Branch will present a program on sex trafficking in the Astoria Library Flag Room at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.
Dr. Jay A. Barber Jr., the mayor of Seaside, will speak on the topic of sex trafficking, followed by a Q-and-A.
In addition, the event includes a showing of the film “Chosen,” which tells the true story of a young woman who was groomed by a trafficker and how she was rescued. This film has been shown to middle and high school students.
Barber was elected to the Seaside City Council and was appointed to complete the unexpired term after longtime Mayor Don Larson died. Barber was recently elected for a four-year term.
For more information, contact Jan Nybakke at 503-325-4592. The program is free and open to the public. The library is at 450 10th St.
