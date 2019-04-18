SEASIDE — Support scholarships for young local women by attending “Movie Dollars for Scholars,” taking place 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Times Theatre in Seaside. Sponsored by the Seaside AAUW Scholarship Foundation, a $30 ticket buys popcorn, a beverage and the chance to see this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner, “Green Book.”
More than 70% of the ticket price to go toward scholarships as a tax-deductible donation. Tickets are available at the box office in advance and on the day of the show.
For more details, contact Jane McGeehan, the foundation chair, at janem270@gmail.com.
