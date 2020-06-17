ASTORIA — The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival will host a stationary Optog parade from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday alongside Marine Drive between 16th and 18th streets.
The festival was canceled earlier this year but has adapted its annual parade to follow social distancing guidelines. Parade participants are encouraged to wear Nordic folk wear or Scandinavian attire like sweaters and festival sweatshirts. When participating, attendees will stand at a distance from one another.
Visitors are encouraged to join the event or drive by and show appreciation.
Members of this year’s festival court and Nordic Viking Scandia dancers will be present, as well as festival organizers.
Information on this year’s festival court and next year’s festival is online at astoriascanfest.org.
