SEAVIEW, Wash. — The annual “Holidays at The Jetty” kicks off at noon on Saturday at North Jetty Brewing, 4200 Pacific Way. Everyone is invited to celebrate the season throughout the afternoon. This is a free event — food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Take your picture with Santa and Mrs. Clause from 1-4 p.m. and shop from vendors all afternoon. There is not a sitting fee or purchase requirement to see Santa at North Jetty. Be sure to bring your own camera devices to take photos — staff will be available to fit the whole group in the shot.
Kilted Nutz from Vancouver willdisplay their assortment of beer inspired items, purses, coasters and more. Beach House Teas will join the event and offer tea blends and bath salts. Marci Bennett will display Simpli Edible’s pies and goodies to buy on the spot or pre-order with her for pick up.
Reliable Emergency Shelters will be out front with the tsunami pods for you to check out. Climb in and strap up for a full experience.
This will also be the release day for Graveyard of the Pacific, the annual North Jetty collaboration with heathen Brewing, and a special Kirk’N Firkin of Graveyard will be tapped at noon.
For more information, check out facebook.com/events/2583795601848669/, nothjettybrewing.com or 360-642-4234.
