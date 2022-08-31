Rollin' on: Northwest Carriage Museum celebrates 20th year

One of Pacific County’s most beloved spots is celebrating a momentous milestone this year.
The Northwest Carriage Museum, located in Raymond, Washington, is celebrating 20 years of spotlighting historic modes of travel. The museum will host a party, featuring cake, punch and giveaways, to commemorate the anniversary occasion on Saturday.
Husband-and-wife duo, Jerry and Laurie Bowman, run the museum. Jerry operates as the museum’s board president and curator, while Laurie is the executive director. The Bowmans moved to the area in 2004 and started working at the museum shortly after.
“People told us they didn’t think the museum would last more than five years. We’ve proudly proven them wrong. We’re pretty proud of that,” Jerry said.
The museum opened in 2002 with 21 vehicles. Since then, the museum has expanded to 62 vehicles.
“It’s grown to be so much bigger than what it first was,” Laurie said. “When we first came in, we saw this little perfect museum and we thought we could grow this place and that’s what’s happened. We are so proud of what the museum has become. I’m so inspired that we’ve grown it to add so many vehicles.”
The museum is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Bowmans also offer museum tours outside of normal business hours to those who are interested.
“We have a couple of paid staff. Laurie takes a small salary and all of my time is volunteer time. We do it truly out of passion,” Jerry said.
Jerry finds joy in caring for the carriages and sharing his knowledge, while Laurie’s passion is connecting with the museum’s visitors.
“I can talk about carriages for as long as you want. A lot of people say we only have an hour and once an hour comes, they say ‘no, keep going,’” Jerry said.
“I love history but I didn’t know to what degree until I walked into the museum. Who knew there were so many styles of carriages? It’s just fascinating. It wasn’t that long ago that that was the mode of transportation,” Laurie added.
The museum, and the Bowmans, has been recognized and honored throughout the country.
“It’s the largest tourist attraction in Pacific County. We have the only visitors’ center open year-round. We have people here all the time and we’re really proud of that. We’re bringing a lot of people to Pacific County,” Jerry said.
Earlier this year, Jerry spoke at the Carriage Association of America’s International Carriage Symposium that was held in Washington D.C. He was one of 10 featured speakers.
“We’re known for our collection of horse drawn carriages and we’re also known for our artifacts. 99% of this has been donated because we’re a nonprofit. We used to look for them but now we don’t have to because people look for us,” Jerry said.
About 80% of the museum’s visitors don’t live in Pacific County. “In the last year alone, we had visitors from every state and 17 different countries. That’s just who we know of — maybe someone didn’t sign in,” Jerry said.
One of the museum’s newest additions, started by Laurie in 2021, is a discount program that is offered through a collaboration with other local businesses.
“We were worried about local businesses not making it so Laurie created a shop and save program. If you’re a member of the museum, you get a card that you can show at participating businesses and they’ll offer some sort of discount,” Jerry said. “We started with four businesses and now there’s 28.”
Looking forward, the Bowmans hope to have an additional celebration or two before the year ends to honor the museum and the community. “We love the museum and we take it very seriously,” Laurie said.
