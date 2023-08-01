Ride 'a new wave' at one of Oregon's oldest festivals

As boys and strangers to one another in the 1960s, Kevin Leahy and Peter Gimre watched the Astoria Regatta parade from opposite sides of Commercial Street. As men and friends in their 60s, they co-preside over the organization that puts on one of the oldest festivals in the West.
Leahy is a fourth-generation Astorian. His mother was a member of the Anchor Club, a women’s group affiliated with the Regatta in the days when it was a men-only organization, where she served as a drill leader.
On parade day, Leahy recalled that the family would walk down the hill to watch the parade from Chris’ News Stand at the corner of 14th and Commercial streets. Gimre, whose family has run a shoe store in town since the 19th century, participated in the kids’ parade as a preschooler and later would watch with his folks from the opposite corner.
The two never met as children, only forming a friendship since Leahy’s return to Astoria nearly a quarter century ago.
What began as a parade of fishing boats returning from Alaska has evolved into a multi-day celebration throughout Clatsop County, honoring the area’s maritime and riverine heritage since 1894. “This isn’t just Astoria’s festival,” Leahy said. “This is a Clatsop County festival.”
Returning with “a new wave” as this year’s theme are the Regatta’s signature events. On Wednesday, a celebration of Regatta queen Leah Boles’ community service at the Liberty Theatre will open the festivities, followed by the coronation of a new Regatta queen.
Sailboats will grace the Columbia River on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 in a series of races. On Aug. 11, the Seamen’s Memorial and Admiral’s reception will serve as ceremonial milestones.
On Aug. 12, Regatta dignitaries will be joined by the Royal Rosarians of Portland to plant new additions to the rose garden of the Flavel House Museum. The annual Grand Land Parade and Highwater Boat Parade will conclude festivities in Astoria.
A sailboat open house, fun run along the land parade route, mini sailboat race at the Warnock Commons and Model Boat Pond, a U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue demonstration off the 17th Street pier and the Regatta Square fair will complement the rich lineup on Aug. 12.
Earlier in July, a fundraising event for the Regatta’s education arm in Seaside raised funds for a scholarship awarded annually to the queen.
A slew of accompanying events in Warrenton will also extend the Regatta’s reach across Youngs Bay, including a family fun night, community barbecue, face painting and a kids’ parade. Regatta sailboat pins, emblazoned with area school colors, will help raise additional funds for the event.
Until 2021, Gimre owned and managed the family shoe store in downtown Astoria. Now retired, he puts his skills to work with the Regatta. Since last year he has been the Regatta’s Admiral, a ceremonial role. “I love the history that the things that used to happen in the old days continue here in Astoria because I just love the town I grew up in,” Gimre said.
As the executive director of Clatsop County Economic Development Resources and the Small Business Development Center at Clatsop Community College, Leahy is familiar with the area’s commercial life — and the Regatta’s contribution to it. “The streets and the waterfront will be jam-packed from one end to the other,” Leahy said, “the Regatta is a boon to our businesses.”
Gimre and Leahy also underscore strong collaborations that help make the event a countywide undertaking. “It’s really a community effort,” Leahy said. Collaborations include the city of Astoria, the U.S. Coast Guard, Columbia Memorial Hospital, the Samuel L. Johnson Foundation and the Columbia River Maritime Museum, among others.
Over its 129-year history, wars and the coronavirus pandemic have periodically halted the event, but the Regatta always returned — and with it thousands of visitors exploring the history and heritage of Clatsop County.
