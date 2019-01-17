ASTORIA — Astoria’s next Repair Cafe will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 1010 Duane St.
Help us jump-start our 2019 goal of keeping 2,000 pounds of repairable stuff out of the local landfill. In 2018 we came close with 1,776 pounds of items repaired and salvaged.
Repair Cafe is a community of volunteers who repair, sew, sharpen and give expert advice on pretty much anything broken, torn, dull or in need of repair. At our monthly event we work on clothing, scissors, knives, household appliances, garden tools or just something that needs glued (no gas engines). Our events are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month: Feb. 27, March 27 and April 24. Join us for repairs or just to watch our volunteers put things back together again.
Questions about an item to bring to Astoria’s Repair Cafe? call 503-307-0834. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/repairastoria.
