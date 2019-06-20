ASTORIA – Join the fun at the Repair Café Event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at 1010 Duane Street in Astoria.
At the monthly event volunteers work on bicycles, toys, clothing, scissors, knives, household appliances, garden tools or just something that needs to be glued (no gas engines).
The Repair Café is a community of volunteers who repair, sew, sharpen and give expert advice on anything that is broken, torn, dull or in need of repair. Bring in your item for repairs or come in and enjoy watching our volunteers put things back together again.
Volunteers weigh in your repairable items before we send you to one of our repair people because a major goal of Repair Café is to keep repairable items out of the local landfill.
If you have any questions about an item to bring to Astoria’s
Repair Café Please call Daryl Welch at 503-307-0834 or email darylwelch@mac.com.
You can follow the Repair Café on Facebook at facebook.com/repairastoria
Future Repair Café events will be held on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
