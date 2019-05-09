ASTORIA — The sixth annual Astoria Run on the River is May 19. Join us for the half marathon, 10k or 5k on the beautiful Astoria Riverwalk. Sponsored by Buoy Beer Co., this race will sell out.
Receive a T-shirt, medal and lunch/beverage. Register at http://bit.ly/2V5xXVs
