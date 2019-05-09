Register now for Run on the River

After her starting pistol failed to fire, Norma Hernandez shouts out to runners to begin the Run on the River half marathon in 2014.

 File Photo by Damian Mulinix

ASTORIA — The sixth annual Astoria Run on the River is May 19. Join us for the half marathon, 10k or 5k on the beautiful Astoria Riverwalk. Sponsored by Buoy Beer Co., this race will sell out.

Receive a T-shirt, medal and lunch/beverage. Register at http://bit.ly/2V5xXVs

