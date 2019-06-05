SEASIDE — The 4th annual Goodding Memorial Cornhole Tournament is set for Noon June 15 at the Seaside Elks Lodge, 324 Ave. A, Seaside.
Registration and check in begins at 11 a.m. The tournament costs $100 per 2-person team. Sign up here: bit.ly/2WhX7k0
Goodding was a Seaside police sergeant who was shot and killed in the line of duty Feb. 5, 2016. The tournament honors Goodding and his legacy of community service.
This year, Seaside High School seniors helped organize the tournament as part of their Pacifica graduation project.
All proceeds go to the Jason M. Goodding Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a Seaside High School graduate pursuing a career in teaching or criminal justice.
For more information, visit: bit.ly/2JVfZPp
