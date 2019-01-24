ASTORIA — Astoria Sunday Market’s annual Open House for the Young Entrepreneurs Biz Kidz program will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, inside the 4-H Club House located at the parking lot across from Clatsop County Fair Grounds on Walluski Loop.
Working with Clatsop County 4-H, the Young Entrepreneurs Club provides an opportunity for young people to make and sell their own product at Astoria Sunday Market.
The Open House offers an opportunity to learn more about the 2019 program.
This year the training is taking a different approach with much of it available online. Electronic newsletters will focus on a different element of training to include ideas to do at home.
A new Facebook page for Biz Kidz can be found at facebook.com/ASMBizKidz. The group will meet at Astoria Studio Collective to meet artists and makers and enjoy a hands-on activity.
Biz Kidz are also invited to the New Vendor Luncheon where they’ll meet other vendors and learn tips for great booth displays.
The full schedule of dates and locations will be provided at the Open House and posted online at AstoriaSundayMarket.com.
