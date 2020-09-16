Recreating on limited time in Long Beach
By M.J. Cody
If you only have a morning: Sweets for morning coffee? Cottage Bakery is in the center of town. Horseback ride on the beach, play a round of golf, stroll the boardwalk or bike to Beards Hollow to bird watch.
If you only have an afternoon: Get downtown and peruse shops, try some putt-putt golf, race go-karts, explore the World Kite Museum, send the kids to the arcade and explore Marsh’s Free Museum. Get local take-out, then take selfies by the World’s Largest Frying Pan, a giant razor clam or giant chopsticks, all outside Marsh’s. Satisfy your sweet tooth at a local candy shop or ice cream parlor.
If you only have an evening: Pickled Fish offers picnic baskets with all the fixins. Or, how about wine and a romantic dinner under the twinkling lights outdoors at Shelburne Pub or The Depot Restaurant? If you’re of a mind to eat indoors, watch the sunset from Pickled Fish.
