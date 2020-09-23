By M.J. Cody
If you only have the morning: Sweets for morning coffee? Head over to Adelaide’s Coffee House & Yarn Shop in the center of town. Play a round of golf at Surfside. Watch the sun rise and birdwatch on Willapa Bay. Catch largemouth bass and perch at Loomis Lake or kayak on Willapa Bay if the tides and weather permit.
If you only have the afternoon: Play on the beach or surf fish. Explore the forest and dunes at Leadbetter State Park. Head to Oysterville and on the way stop by LJ Ranch to say hello to the goats and grab some goat cheese for lunch, then pick up a walking tour map of Oysterville at the church.
If you only have the evening: Watch the sunset. Settle in with a bonfire on the beach. Hot dogs, s’mores — get all the fixin’s at Jack’s Country Store or Okie’s Thriftway Market. Maybe grab a bottle of wine there, too, then get take-out downtown to enjoy in your cabin or on the beach. Settle inside with a good book or a jigsaw puzzle. Check out the music socially distanced at Crown Alley Irish Pub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.