There’s a phenomenon that arises when some return from hunting or fishing empty-handed. While some simply shrug their shoulders, others take the matter more personally. Deer and elk hunters may blame wolves or mountain lions, and those fishing for salmon in the Columbia often direct their ire toward sea lions and cormorants.
But others would argue these animals are simply doing their best to survive in an ecosystem that has been altered. And those who blame them don’t want to consider that the problem has always lain with humans.
White settlers have a long history of overharvesting resources. The Chinook people have long fished for salmon all along the Columbia. Summer villages once dotted the shoreline, and they were able to harvest enough salmon not only to bolster winter food stocks but to trade with others along the river and beyond.
Still, although the Chinook people were some of the most experienced and accomplished traders in the Northwest, they managed to avoid depleting the salmon.
Seasonal timingSome of this was due to flexible reliance on other fish such as sturgeon and eulachon, as well as terrestrial mammals and edible plants. While salmon were certainly an important part of their cuisine and trading, archaeological evidence along the Columbia reveals that these large fish were far from being the only important food at the hearth. There were also social, cultural and spiritual restrictions that prevented overharvesting.
The First Salmon Ceremony is a tradition that has been practiced for thousands of years and is still celebrated. Long before the first commercial salmon cannery opened on the Columbia, settler records in Astoria included descriptions and restrictions of this ceremony.
One relevant detail was that salmon could not be freely harvested until well into June when the salmonberries were ripe. To violate that standard was to invite poor fishing in the future.
This wasn’t just a matter of superstition. By allowing several weeks to pass between the catching of the venerable first salmon and more open harvest, the spring salmon were allowed plenty of time to move upriver to their spawning grounds.
While they might still face dangers in the form of predators, many more survived to spawn than would have had intensive fishing begun sooner. This meant that the salmon runs could remain healthy and replenish themselves every year, with many new fry hatching in cold streams and rivers.
Canning and hatcheriesThe first commercial salmon cannery in Astoria opened in 1873. By the time the McGowan cannery opened in 1884, there were a dozen canneries just in Astoria and many more along the river’s length on both sides. By 1889, salmon numbers had diminished rapidly, yet seine fishing by hand, boat and horse made harvesting even more efficient.
Wild salmon numbers then had to be supplemented with hatchery fish. While this seemed at first to be the perfect solution, over the decades it has become apparent that the two populations are not equal.
Hatchery salmon receive a more processed diet and are packed into high-density aquatic pens. Hatchery salmon have also been found to have hundreds of genetic differences compared to wild salmon. But both wild and hatchery salmon face even bigger problems than genetic survival.
Over thousands of years, Pacific salmon runs have developed in streams, rivers and other waterways along the Pacific coast. Adapted to cold water flowing from glacial meltwater in the mountains, the salmon are born from eggs laid in redds, or nests, made in clean, silt-free gravel.
The stones must be neither so big that the eggs get lost within them, nor so small and sandy that they smother the developing fish and deprive them of oxygen.
Once the salmon fry are large enough to leave their nursery, they start downriver toward the ocean. Depending on the species, they may make this journey after only a few weeks, but others hang out in their freshwater homes for months or even years.
But once the salmon reach the ocean, it’s time to hunt smaller fish and other prey, while avoiding becoming food themselves. A fully-grown salmon is a formidable predator, and their bodies store significant amounts of nutrients gleaned from the ocean food web.
If you’re a pink salmon, you’re going to be on a strict two-year schedule and head upriver in the second year. Other salmon may wait a few years longer, but eventually, they all begin to swim back toward their birthplace. Most will die after spawning, though some steelhead may survive to return to the ocean.
Many challengesSalmon face many challenges on this epic journey, like bears, eagles and other predators pulling them from the water or the sheer exhaustion of fighting against the current and leaping up over waterfalls. When the first humans arrived on the scene, they also took a share of the spoils but left plenty of fish to successfully spawn.
Today’s salmon have a tough gauntlet to run. Both commercial and sport fishermen haul out thousands of fish along the Pacific coastline and further up the rivers, too. Native species of mammals, birds and fish chow down on migrating salmon — but invasive fish also have an impact, whether eating salmon or competing for food.
Dams along the Columbia and Snake rivers create physical barriers that can keep salmon from ever reaching their destination before they die. While fish ladders can help by giving them an easier path over the dam, salmon have to find the ladder first.
Fewer salmon are dying from turbines deep beneath the water’s surface thanks to better blade designs, but they still present a threat.
But turbines won’t fix one of the biggest problems the dams create: slow, warm water. When juvenile salmon go downriver, they actively seek currents to help carry them to their destination. Not only does it keep them from getting lost, but it’s more efficient, too. Unfortunately, the dams have caused water to move so slowly that fish may get stuck.
There’s also the problem of warmer water. Slow-moving water holds more heat, and an increase of just a few degrees can induce a heat stroke in juvenile and adult salmon.
Even smaller streams are endangered, as the riparian zones along many of these waterways have been cut down for farmland or logging. With no trees or shrubs to offer cool patches of shade, the young fish in these waters are at risk before they ever get a chance to leave.
Even if salmon make it out to the ocean, heat continues to be a problem. In addition to threatening the salmon themselves, many of the species they rely on for food — or their food’s food — are threatened in larger numbers due to warmer waters.
