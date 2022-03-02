Scotch broom, English ivy, Gorse, Popweed and butterfly bush are just a few of the invasive species of plants that can be found in the Columbia-Pacific region. How did they get here, and why are they such a problem for local ecosystems?
Native animals, plants, fungi and other living beings in this region evolved together over thousands, even millions of years. Over time, they developed interrelated networks so complex that it’s often difficult to grasp just how crucial one species can be to another. For example, if one species on a food chain is removed, the chain can collapse, then other species struggle, and the local extinction of one seemingly insignificant animal, plant, or fungus can have significant ripple effects throughout an entire ecosystem.
In recent centuries, the Pacific Northwest’s ecosystems have undergone much destructive change. Widespread logging, mining and agriculture coupled with pollution, development, and the growing effects of climate change have caused significant change for flora and fauna.
While invasive plants may seem to be less threatening than the clearcutting of old growth forest or the draining of wetlands for yet another parking lot, these non-native species do cause difficulty for nature. When native plants aren’t able to establish themselves in a disturbed natural area because invasive plants are crowding them out, the area’s ecosystem may take longer to recover from damage. Even worse, native ecosystems may disappear.
One example of this effect can be seen in the plight of the Oregon silverspot butterfly (Speyeria zerene hippolyta). Its historic coastal range extends from northern California to southern Washington state. The adult butterfly drinks nectar from a variety of flowers, however the caterpillars’ diet is limited to the leaves of the early blue violet (Viola adunca). This limited diet is quite common among herbivorous insects, which cannot just instantly adapt to the chemical makeup of unrelated plants.
Wide swaths of invasive European and Atlantic beach grass overtook most of the violet’s meadow habitat, and combined with fire suppression the grass helped shore pine forests to advance where coastal meadows once stood. Today the Oregon silverspot can be found in only a handful of tiny locations in Oregon and California, and many meadow plants like the early blue violet are at risk, as are the various species dependent on them.
You might be wondering why the loss of one butterfly species is cause for such alarm. Well, fewer butterflies lead to fewer pollinators, which lead to fewer plants, resulting in less food for herbivores and, by extension, the carnivores that eat them, which lowers the overall biodiversity in our region over time.
Moreover, many bird species rely on invertebrates for protein and other nutrients, and caterpillars are among their best sources. In fact, the diet of many young songbird species consists of up to 75% insects, and without them these baby birds die of malnutrition. With the loss of silverspot caterpillars, the songbirds now have one less source of protein, which decreases overall population numbers. So while one butterfly’s extinction may seem small, an ecosystem’s connections mean that similar local and total extinctions can result in a chain reaction.
So how did beach grass and other invasive plants get here? Some were brought by early settlerswho carried them on their journey for their edible or medicinal qualities. These included dandelions, garlic mustard, broadleaf and ribwort plantain. Other non-native species arrived as seeds or sprouts in shipments of hay and other agricultural supplies. More recently, the gardening industry has deliberately introduced thousands of non-native ornamental species, some of which have managed to escape their pots and wreak havoc on neighboring natural areas.
In my next column, I’ll profile some of the more pernicious invasive plants found in the Columbia-Pacific Region, and how they can be managed.
