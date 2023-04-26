On a birding tour at Willapa National Wildlife Refuge a while ago, there was a Pacific tree frog in the middle of changing from brown to green, plenty of birds and a river otter playing in Tarlatt Slough.
Also, sadly, there was a large mole that had died just outside of a molehill. Whether it had drowned due to recent rains, succumbed to disease or had been dug up by a predator, its soft, velvety fur was unmarked — as though it might have been taking a little snooze out on the grass. We left so that it might feed one of the many other wild creatures that call the refuge home.
There are three species of moles found in the Columbia-Pacific region. The Townsend’s mole and the coast mole are similar, the latter just a bit smaller. Both species are covered in black fur with large front paws for digging. Each can be over 6 inches long including a long tail.
The American shrew mole, on the other hand, is the smallest mole species at no more than 4 inches long. True to its name, it does look like a shrew with its more petite body and rodent-like legs, but it digs through the ground like its larger kin just the same. All three species are only found in the Northwest.
Moles spend the bulk of their lives underground. Because of this, their eyes are underdeveloped. They are omnivores, but invertebrates are their primary food. They use their powerful sense of smell to seek out prey — worms, slugs and similar creatures.
They move through a network of tunnels in the soil and occasionally pop out to the surface while piling excavated soil into molehills. They are mostly found in meadows, fields and other open areas with well-drained soil.
Moles are adapted to a subterranean lifestyle. Besides having large front feet to dig more easily, moles also have a greater tolerance for carbon dioxide than other mammals. Their fur does not have a nap, meaning it doesn’t grow in one particular direction. This means it doesn’t snag or get in the way if the mole needs to move backward into its tunnels. And their narrow hips allow them to turn around in tight spaces.
These small animals have important roles in their ecosystem. Their digging helps to loosen and aerate the soil, blending nutrients and making it easier for plant roots to grow. Moles help to control populations of slugs, grubs and other invertebrates that often prey on plants.
Many earthworms found in this region are invasive species, and moles help to keep them in check. And they’re a crucial source of food for foxes, coyotes and hawks.
So moles living in yards are some pretty amazing ecological engineers as neighbors. But since molehills spoil the illusion of a flawless span of grass, many lawn enthusiasts often resort to exterminating them.
But consider that these small, native mammals are providing an important set of benefits to local plants and other species. They take out many invasive worms, grubs and other invertebrates that threaten gardens.
Perhaps people with yards should rethink attitudes toward local moles. After all, they have no harmful impact and are a reminder that we are fortunate enough to live in a place rife with wild nature. I propose that we adopt a live-and-let-live policy — allowing these soft, furry little mammals to continue their forays underground where they can feast upon worms and occasionally pop their heads up to say “hello.”
