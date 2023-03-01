Spring is still several weeks away, with its fresh greenery and longer days. Thankfully, here in the Columbia-Pacific region we still have a great deal of green to enjoy throughout winter. Among the most lush and plentiful evergreen plants are mosses.
Mosses are non-vascular plants in the division Bryophyta. For the most part, they are rather small and simple, growing as mats on soil, trees and other surfaces. Upon closer inspection, tiny leaves and leaflets may be observed, giving some mosses a fuzzy appearance. This time of year, when the winter rains keep them well-hydrated, they are often lush shades of green. Come summer, they often dry out into varying shades of brown.
Because of their low profiles, mosses are often overlooked. However, whether growing on soil or trees, they are incredibly ecologically important. Mosses help retain moisture, which can help trees and other plants survive increasing drought conditions in the West — and they’re much better at protecting plants in yards and gardens than a grass lawn.
These benefits extend beyond mosses on soil to those growing on trees and shrubs. Contrary to popular belief, mosses don’t hurt trees. They’re epiphytes, meaning they simply cling to the tree’s bark while absorbing nutrients from the air and debris that falls into the mossy mass. The moisture retained by mosses helps cool the microclimate around the tree’s surface.
A patch of moss is, in essence, a tiny forest. Small animals live there, from springtails and spiders to rotifers and tardigrades. Miniscule fungi, bacteria and other living beings also populate this miniature habitat. Like other animals, they have seasons. Some are active during the cool, wet months, while others only come out of dormancy or produce new generations in summer’s heat.
Moss colonies can be quite old. In fact, the moss growing on trees often starts growing shortly after the tree sprouts. That means that mature trees may be covered in moss forests almost as old as they are. Like forests of trees, as moss forests become older and more complex, they support more diverse communities of living beings.
Unfortunately, just like their tree-dominated counterparts, moss forests can also be disrupted. The demand for dried moss for gardening or decorative purposes has led to a large industry. Moss hunters head out into temperate forests and rip bags full of living moss off of trees.
Old-growth trees have thicker moss, which means they are often targeted. This includes trees in protected areas where collecting moss and other natural materials is prohibited. It’s estimated that the amount of poached moss taken from forests each year may be up to 20 times larger than the amount reported. Yet it all ends up in the same plastic bags at garden and craft stores.
And when that moss is torn away from trees, those little animals and other life forms die as well. A moss hunter is, in essence, clearcutting a moss forest. In some cases, the moss will never grow back.
The conditions that nascent moss colonies need to get started are present in young trees, but adult bark is quite different, and moss spores may not thrive there. Even if new moss does sprout, it grows very slowly, less than an inch per year. So, like old-growth tree forests, old-growth moss forests may take centuries to recover.
It’s not just collecting that poses danger to mosses, either. Go to any garden store to find an array of moss killing products. In the quest for a sterile, close-cropped lawn, millions of Americans use chemicals aimed at creating a yard biologically dead other than the invasive grass planted there. Woe betide any moss that tries to grow, for it will be extinguished without a second thought.
Yet ecological research shows that the more species in a given place, the more life it can support, as all living beings native to a habitat have a complicated network of relationships. Should you choose to simply allow your moss to grow, you may start to see an increase in life over the years.
Moss attracts insects and other invertebrates that are great food for birds and other vertebrate wildlife. Moss also helps soil retain moisture and avoid erosion, which may allow a more diverse set of plants to take root. That moisture helps the growth of the fungal mycelium in the soil, a natural matrix that helps plants to access water and nutrients they wouldn’t be able to access on their own.
