ASTORIA— Astoria Railroad Preservation Association will host an open house at the Steam Locomotive Restoration Shop, near the Port of Astoria, at noon on Sunday.
The event will honor the association’s volunteers and the progress the group has made in the last year on restoring the 1925 Baldwin No. 21 steam locomotive. The association promotes public awareness of railroad history through preserving and operating vintage railway equipment.Food will be served for free. Attendees are expected to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.