Pacific Northwest design is about bringing the outdoors in, and at Variegata Exotic Plants, the North Coast’s newest greenery haven, you’re invited to do just that. Whether you’re looking for low-maintenance cacti or unique aroid varieties, you’re sure to enjoy a visit to the space.
Opened in November by co-owners Andrew and Marina Frink, the shop was a passion project. “We got really into plants a couple years ago and just kind of had them taking over our house,” Andrew said.
Choosing Astoria was an effort to put down roots of their own. The couple made a cross-country move from Conway, South Carolina, near Myrtle Beach, where they met while Andrew was a graduate student. “I’m a big fan of the Oregon Coast. My grandma lived in Newport, so I used to come out here growing up all the time.” Andrew said. “Marina was born in Tacoma, so we wanted to move back to this area with our daughter and raise her here.”
The Uniontown shop, which once housed a historic steam bath, now carries a wide variety of indoor plants, from more common varieties like aloe and pothos to those aimed at collectors. One of Marina’s favorites in stock is the colorful Pink Princess Philodendron. “That plant is really what drove me to pursue opening the plant store,” she said. “It was my dream plant. When I finally bought it, it was thriving and I was able to propagate it and grow more, I thought, ‘This is something that I really enjoy doing and could continue doing!’”
If you’re not sure where to begin, the couple is happy to give advice. Whether you have five minutes each week to mist or are looking for a plant to spend a lot of time with, Variegata can help you make the right choice. “We can make personal recommendations depending on light and humidity requirements,” Marina added. In addition to conversations in-store, plant enthusiasts are invited to reach out on social media for help with care, and more plans for in-home consulting are in the works.
For beginners and plant collectors alike, Andrew recommends the lush monstera adansonii. “They’re easy plants to care for, you can put them in almost any window and they’ll thrive,” he said. “They’ve also got beautiful fenestrations on the leaves, even at the smallest size, and they’ll grow up to have even double fenestrations on the leaves.” A fitting choice, since the shop itself is named for beautiful botanical markings. “Variegata” references variegation, the appearance of differently hued zones in plant leaves, often the basis for sought-after rare varieties.
“We hope that we can live up to this namesake by making Variegata a true destination in Astoria,” said Marina. The shop is on its way, with a newly installed plant swap wall — a place for visitors to take and leave cuttings for the community free of charge — and plans to install a soil potting station. Because some plants require a unique mix of speciality soils, this could cut the cost and waste of buying soils individually.
“We want this to be an urban jungle filled with all sorts of exotic plants. We hope that each customer will see something they have never seen before, learn something new about plants or their care, and take home something that will be special to them,” said Marina.
