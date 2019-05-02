Puppets take over the service at Pioneer Presbyterian

WARRENTON — Has listening to those Sunday sermons grown a little stale? Looking for a message with a little more fun and activity?
At 10 a.m., Sunday, May 5, Jeanne Rich and Rhonda Grudenic, of Pioneer Puppets, will present, in place of the sermon, “The Story of Ruth.” at Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Patriot Way, next to Camp Rilea.
Fresh from crowd- pleasing performances at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, Astoria Parks and Recreation and the Grand Coulee Dam School District, this puppet theater is a delight for young and old.
Additional productions are planned for occasional Saturdays this summer.
The Story of Ruth comes down to us from the fifth century B.C. It’s timeless themes of love, marriage and the dignity of work celebrate the relationship between two strong and resourceful women, and speak to us as meaningfully today as at in any time in the past.
